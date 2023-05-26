Angola committed to diplomacy to generate business – President

Angolan Head of State João Lourenço said Wednesday that Angola makes diplomacy a fundamental instrument to generate coherent business capable of changing the status of its economy, for the sake of the country’s prosperity and progress.

In a message posted on his Facebook account, the Angolan statesman noted that in an increasingly interdependent world, it is wise to seek mutually beneficial partnerships for those who accumulate experience, sensitivity and technologies that allow to make investments capable of providing more jobs and more wealth for families.

“That is why we have also chosen Italy, an essential partner in this era in which Angola is making diplomacy a fundamental instrument to generate business”, he stressed.

President João Lourenço has been in Rome, capital of Italy, since Tuesday (23), for a two-day state visit, at the invitation of the authorities of this European country.

President João Lourenço’s working programme includes a meeting this Wednesday at the Quirinal Palace with his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella.

At the beginning of the afternoon, the Angolan Statesman and the delegation accompanying him attended a lunch hosted by the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni.

João Lourenço will lay this afternoon a wreath on the “Altar of the Fatherland”, a monument to the unknown soldier, which will be followed by a meeting with the President of the Senate, Ignacio La Russa.

In the early evening, the Angolan statesman will go to the Chamber of Deputies where he will be received by the President of Parliament, Lorenzo Fontana.

On Thursday, the last day of the visit, the Angolan Head of State has on his agenda a visit to the Chamber of Rome, where he should sign the institution’s honor book.

On same day, João Lourenço will participate in the opening of the business forum with Angolan and Italian businessmen.

The state visit to the Italian Republic is part of the economic diplomacy with which the country attracts more foreign investment, with Italy being a priority.

The two countries formalised diplomatic and cooperation relations on June 4, 1976 and on August 3, 1977 signed the Technical Cooperation Agreement, as well as the Memorandum of Intents by which the Angola/Italy Joint Commission was created.

The two states signed the first legal instrument called the Air Transport Agreement on April 10, 1976.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)