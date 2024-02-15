Anaqua Launches AnaquaGov Providing Enhanced Security and Controls for Managing Highly Sensitive IP Data

New, secure U.S. environment launches with NIST SP 800-171 assessment in anticipation of future CMMC certification

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announced the launch of AnaquaGov , providing U.S. defense contractors and all other clients handling U.S. CUI (Controlled Unclassified Information) with a specialized environment to manage their highly sensitive IP data.

In making the announcement, Anaqua confirmed that the AnaquaGov enclave fully meets NIST SP 800-171 compliance requirements—the strict standards set by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology for safeguarding sensitive information on federal contractors’ IT systems and networks. This follows a review and validation of AnaquaGov by Schellman & Company, LLC, a leading CMMC third-party assessment organization (C3PAO). For this offering, Anaqua operates the AQX® IP Management System in the AnaquaGov enclave.

The development marks a significant step forward in Anaqua’s objective for AnaquaGov to obtain Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)—the new standard designed to improve the cybersecurity readiness of businesses that work with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)—once the standard is finalized, and certifications are generally available.

Anaqua CEO Bob Romeo said: “At Anaqua, we pride ourselves on the security of our IP platform and the integrity of our data management, and we are delighted to have that further validated by Schellman. AnaquaGov represents another layer of security for our clients managing the most sensitive U.S. data and complements our ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications and global security programs. Through AnaquaGov, we now support client entities in managing their IP portfolios to the levels of security required by DoD. We are looking forward to CMMC certifications being available in the near future and we are ready.”

Anaqua CIO Erik Bailey further explained: “Many companies today that manage Controlled Unclassified Information—frequently under export control regulations—simply do not have access to a secure platform to perform their duties in a compliant manner. Through AQX hosted within the AnaquaGov enclave, we provide a comprehensive solution to entities that have, or suspect they have, CUI. These clients can carry out their responsibilities, securely, in an environment that has been independently assessed against stringent NIST controls and that is aligned with upcoming CMMC requirements.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

