AICD advocates more investment in children



Anchor Initiative for Community Development (AICD), an NGO, has called on stakeholders in the education sector to invest more in children.

The Executive Director of AICD, Anthony Eromosele, made the call at an outreach on Monday at Tasha Community Primary School, Gwagwalada, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in Abuja.

Eromosele said AICD organised a series of advocacy visits and workshops aimed at empowering and uplifting children in Tasha communities in Abuja and replicated the same in its annex states of Abia, and Katsina.

According to him, the advocacy visits and workshops will encourage community leaders and stakeholders to prioritise the education, health and nutrition, and security needs of children and young people.

He added that it would sensitise parents, guardians, and caregivers in rural communities to invest in children to ensure a better future.

‘The 2024 children’s day celebration with the theme ‘Investing in our future means investing in our children’ is a call for all hands to be on dec

k to create an enabling environment for children to thrive.

‘AICD’s commitment to mobilising resources and advocating for the wellbeing of our children hinges on our recognition that an investment in children is an investment in the future.

‘This, we believe, will yield a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

‘AICD carried out advocacy visits and workshops aimed at mobilising community leaders and parents to prioritise children’s needs and also equip children with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to succeed,’ he said.

He added that the objective of the gesture was to help children become agents of positive change in their communities.

He said that children were future leaders, innovators, and change-makers in the society, adding that there was the need to recognise the importance of nurturing their potential.

‘There is the need to provide children with opportunities to thrive,’ he said.

Mr Hakini Muraina, Assistant Head Teacher, commended AICD for the initiative to build the capacity

of children.

Muriana called on other stakeholders to do the same for the good of every child in Nigeria.

‘Indeed the children are our future leaders and Investing in them is also investing in the future of Nigeria,’ he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria