The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Kavango East Region have recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned in the Kavango River close to the Sauyemwa informal settlement on Sunday.

Nine-year-old Kerko Sikongo’s body was found floating at Rundu Beach while the body of 17-year-old Hendrik Wayoya was found at the location where the two boys drowned.

NamPol’s acting regional commander, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu, told Nampa yesterday Sikongo’s body was retrieved six kilometres from where the boys drowned.

Nambahu explained that the boys had been collecting sand to be used for construction when the incident occurred.

It is alleged that the younger boy slipped and fell into the river and the older boy jumped into the river to help him.

A woman witnessed the incident and reported it to the police.

The next of kin of both boys have been informed and police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency