40-year-old allegedly drowns in pool at Oshikulu



ONYAANYA: A 40-year-old man allegedly drowned in a pool of water on his way home from the cuca shop in the early hours of Wednesday at the Oshikulu village in Oshikoto Region.

According to a report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Wednesday, the man’s lifeless body was allegedly discovered by a passerby at around 07h00 on Wednesday morning.

‘The deceased is suspected to have fallen in the water on his way home from the cuca shop last night and subsequently drowned,’ the report said.

The deceased’s body has been taken to the Omuthiya Police Mortuary for an autopsy.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency