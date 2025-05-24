

Maiduguri: Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has declared a full scholarship for all female indigenes of the state who scored 250 and above in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The UTME, managed by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), serves as an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions following their secondary education.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Zulum made the announcement during the inauguration of new executive members of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Maiduguri Chapter, alongside a scholarship programme facilitated by his wife, Dr. Habiba Babagana Zulum. The governor stated that the initiative aims to promote girl-child education and motivate female students to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) as well as technical and vocational education.





Zulum emphasized the government’s commitment by directing the acting Chief of Staff, the State Scholarship Board, Ministry of Education, and APWEN to identify and screen eligible candidates for the scholarship scheme. He also commended his wife’s efforts in supporting education and acknowledged APWEN’s role in advancing the engineering profession among women and girls in Borno.





Dr. Zulum delivered a paper titled ‘The Role of Mentorship in Encouraging Girls to Pursue Engineering Careers in Nigeria’, underscoring the importance of mentorship in enhancing both personal and professional development among young girls. She highlighted that women constitute only 14 percent of Nigeria’s STEM workforce, a figure that needs improvement. Mentorship, she noted, is vital in shaping the minds and future of upcoming generations by building confidence, breaking stereotypes, fostering critical thinking, and creating access to opportunities.





Outgoing APWEN Chairperson, Kori Shettima, expressed pride in the association’s achievements, particularly in advocacy and mentorship for girls in STEM fields. She stated, ‘I am proud of the progress we have made, the lives we have touched, and the young minds we have inspired.’





The event included the inauguration of the 4th Chairperson of APWEN, Maiduguri Chapter, Engr. Hajju Tijjani Gazali, and the presentation of scholarships. Six top-performing female pupils of Wulari Primary School received N200,000 each, while six best science students of Federal Government Girls College, Monguno, were awarded N300,000 each.

