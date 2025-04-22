

Maiduguri: Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has initiated a N16-billion expressway and flyover construction project in Maiduguri, underscoring his administration’s urban renewal efforts. The project, which includes a 7.1-kilometre dual carriageway connecting the Borno Express Terminus to Molai along Tashan Kano, features a six-span bridge over the Ngada-Bul River and the state’s fourth flyover.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Zulum, during the groundbreaking ceremony, announced that 50 percent of the contract sum, totaling N8 billion, has already been paid to the contractor. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the 10-month completion timeline and assured that the remaining sum, also N8 billion, has been set aside for disbursement upon achieving specific project milestones.





Zulum explained that the new infrastructure is intended to alleviate traffic congestion in Maiduguri, enhance connectivity to essential economic zones, and accommodate the city’s expanding population. He stressed that the project goes beyond aesthetic improvements, aiming to support the city’s growth.





Mustapha Gubio, the Commissioner for Works and Housing, highlighted that the six-span bridge would serve as a vital connection between the new dual carriageway and adjacent communities across the Ngada-Bul River. He committed to rigorous monitoring of the project to ensure it meets specifications and is delivered on time.





Additionally, Zulum announced plans for five more capital projects, including a new market, an orthopaedic hospital, a general hospital, an international hotel, and a western bypass. He pledged to complete these projects, alongside ongoing capital works, before the end of his tenure.





Addressing the water scarcity in Maiduguri, Zulum attributed it to damage from the 2024 flooding and promised swift repairs to the damaged water infrastructure.

