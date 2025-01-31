Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 on Monday, February 24, 2025, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

