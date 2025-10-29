Zoom pioneers the next era of custom enterprise AI with NVIDIA

Zoom AI Companion adapts to users’ personal work habits through model customization and retrieval-augmented generation powered by NVIDIA technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and NVIDIA are working together to deliver faster, higher-quality, and customizable AI to the enterprise. Zoom’s federated architecture expands to include NVIDIA Nemotron open technologies to support AI Companion 3.0 across industries such as finance, healthcare, and government. This framework is expanding to a next-generation hybrid language model approach, a breakthrough AI architecture that can intelligently route queries between Zoom’s proprietary Small Language Models (SLMs), optimized for low latency and quality for a particular skill or tasks, and a fine-tuned Large Language Model (LLM) for complex reasoning. The new hybrid model will accelerate enterprise productivity and collaboration experiences with optimized cost efficiency, quality, and latency.

Zoom’s AI framework uses a federated architecture to intelligently select the best AI model for each task. Through this approach, Zoom AI Companion can leverage NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure, services, and software, alongside other models, delivering enhanced capabilities while optimizing cost for customers. This includes Zoom’s new 49-billion-parameter LLM, based on NVIDIA Nemotron and developed with NVIDIA NeMo tools to achieve the optimal balance of speed, cost, and accuracy. This innovative architecture allows enterprise customers and government organizations to benefit from both open and closed model innovation, delivering greater cost efficiency, faster AI workflows, deeper reasoning capabilities, and more efficient collaboration within AI Companion.

Accelerated AI innovation and interoperability

This initiative is set to power the next evolution of Zoom’s federated AI architecture, which dynamically incorporates optimal models, including the Llama Nemotron Super-based reasoning model, to deliver the ideal balance of accuracy, performance, and cost. Zoom’s patent-pending federated AI approach has already proven its ability to deliver high-quality performance for real-time transcription, translation, and summarization. This new approach extends Zoom’s exceptional performance with the NVIDIA open model innovations.

“We’ve increased our speed and enhanced lower-cost model decision making using NVIDIA GPUs and AI software stack, helping to optimize AI Companion’s core capabilities and enable faster go‑to‑market timelines,” said X.D. Huang, chief technology officer at Zoom. “With the help of NVIDIA Nemotron open technologies, we’re accelerating the development of our enterprise retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities, allowing AI Companion to work seamlessly with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace, Slack, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. This partnership allows us to deliver powerful, security-focused, and scalable AI experiences to our customers at rapid speed.”

Through this work, NVIDIA and Zoom are further accelerating AI innovation and enterprise readiness.

“The integration of NVIDIA Nemotron into Zoom AI Companion allows enterprises like NVIDIA to experience a private, powerful, and personalized work environment for enhanced productivity,” said Kari Briski, vice president of generative AI software at NVIDIA. “Our collaboration with Zoom to bring smart and efficient AI reasoning to customers is just beginning.”

A responsible AI foundation

Zoom is committed to expanding the AI frontier responsibly and plans to utilize NVIDIA Nemotron reasoning models to enhance decision-making and manage multistep tasks across meetings, chat, documents, and more. These models will empower AI Companion to reason more deeply, automate workflows, and deliver intelligent assistance throughout the enterprise.

The collaboration also lays the groundwork for future AI deployments, which will allow Zoom to further extend its AI capabilities to industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, where data privacy is paramount.

Zoom has taken a strong stance on responsible AI, with security and privacy at the core of its generative AI capabilities. Zoom does not use any customer audio, video, chat, screen sharing, attachments, or other communications like customer content (such as poll results, whiteboard, and reactions) to train Zoom’s or its third-party artificial intelligence models.

