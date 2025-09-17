SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Cares (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced a $10 million, three-year commitment to expand access to AI education and opportunity. The funding, which was unveiled during Zoomtopia 2025, will be distributed through a combination of large anchor grants to national and global leaders in AI for impact, as well as regional and community-based grants supporting on-the-ground changemakers. A key component of this initiative is a $5 million investment in K–12 AI education targeted to ensure students gain foundational AI literacy and have clear pathways to succeed in the rapidly-evolving digital economy.

“AI should not be a privilege for a few. At Zoom, we believe it should be a tool for everyone to create, solve, and thrive,” said Kimberly Storin, chief marketing officer at Zoom. “Through this commitment, we’re helping unlock that potential across classrooms, communities, and workplaces.”

Zoom’s first-round grant recipients include two organizations, Code.org and data.org , empowering learners, workers, and non-profits with the skills, confidence, and capacity to lead in this new AI era.

data.org is a field-building organization that works with a global network of social sector innovators to build data and AI-enabled solutions driving real-world impact.

“With the support from Zoom Cares, data.org will host its fifth global challenge, which allows us to identify and invest in innovative approaches that leverage data and AI to build economic opportunity in communities around the world,” said Perry Hewitt, Chief Strategy Officer at data.org. “Challenge awardees are exemplary social impact organizations advancing social impact. They benefit from access to capital, technical assistance, and a collaborative network of peers, while we learn more about what works and how, together, we can tackle the world’s most pressing issues with the help of AI.”

Code.org is a non-profit organization working to make computer science and artificial intelligence education a core part of every student’s K–12 education. They are increasing opportunity for students of all backgrounds, reaching them where they are — at their skill-level, in their schools, and in ways that inspire them to keep learning.

“Zoom Cares’ support is a powerful investment in our mission,” said Hadi Partovi, Founder/CEO at Code.org. “This funding will help us expand access to our free AI curriculum, empower more educators through professional learning, and ensure more students from underserved and underrepresented groups have the opportunity to thrive in the digital age.”

Launched in 2020, Zoom Cares has contributed over $66 million to communities around the world. By focusing its most ambitious investment yet on AI education and inclusivity, Zoom Cares is helping build a future where technology expands human potential.

To learn more about this Zoom Cares commitment, read here.

