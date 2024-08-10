Zondoma: SONAGESS selected for the delivery of food for the school canteen



Ouagadougou: After the withdrawal of the delivery of food to schools by the municipalities in favor of the Ministry of Literacy, a mission from the department met, on Wednesday August 7, 2024 in Gourcy, the actors of the education of Zondoma in order to discuss with them the new provisions implemented for providing schools with food and school supplies.

The government of Burkina decided, last April, to remove from the hands of the municipalities the delivery of food intended for the school canteen as well as the minimum school bag, and to entrust it to the ministry in charge of Education.

It is with a view to implementing this new prerogative that a team from the Ministry of Education, through the Directorate for the Allocation of Specific Means to Schools (DAMSE), initiated, on Wednesday August 7 2024 in Gourcy, an information meeting with education stakeholders.

According to the members of the DAMSE team, made up of Konseimbo/Nikièma Irène and Bondé/Yé Véronique, it will be a question of explaining to th

e actors the arrangements made by the ministry for the implementation of these two activities of a on the one hand, and on the other hand, to collect their recommendations for the success of future operations.

‘Defects and/or delays in delivery of food by local authorities, difficulties linked to quality controls, failures of service providers, etc., are, among other things, the reasons which led to this decision by the State’ , explained the representatives of the DAMSE, who also reassured the participants that arrangements have already been made to provide schools with food and supplies on the right date.

‘It is the National Food Security Stock Management Company (SONAGESS) which will be responsible for delivering food to the twelve regions other than the Center,’ they specified. They added that school supplies will be available in the Basic Education Districts (CEB) by the end of September 2024 at the latest.

After all the explanations, the participants, made up of agents from the provincial directorate

in charge of Education (DPEPPNF), those from the CEBs of Gourcy 1 and 2, parents of students, and teachers, firstly welcomed this decision by the government before hoping that the ministry will do everything possible to do better than the municipalities.

They then made a commitment to play their part, while recalling the need to emphasize monitoring and control at the base by providing provincial directorates and CEBs with substantial resources.

The members of the mission were surrounded by the Provincial Director in charge of Education, Karim Sawadogo, and the heads of the CEBs of Gourcy 1 and 2.

Source: Burkina Information Agency