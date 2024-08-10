Zondoma: Red Stars win the 10th Peace and Fraternity Cup



Ouagadougou: The Red Stars won the final of the 10th edition of the peace and fraternity tournament, played on Saturday August 3, 2024 at the Place de la Nation in Gourcy, under the presidency of the top – commissioner of the Zondoma province, Aboubacar Sidiki Nabé.

The 10th edition of the Cup of Peace and Fraternity delivered its verdict on Saturday August 3, 2024 on the grounds of the Place de la Nation in Gourcy.

Placed under the theme: ‘Sport and youth entrepreneurship’, this edition saw the participation of ten teams.

But ultimately, it was the teams ‘Les Red Stars’ and ‘Les Frères Unis’ who managed to snatch their tickets for the final.

The opposition of these two teams turned in favor of the first, which won by the smallest mark of 1 goal to zero.

‘The Red Stars’ thus won the title of the 10th edition, endowed with a trophy, an envelope of one hundred thousand francs, a set of jerseys, a ball and medals. Third place went to ‘Caïmans FC’.

For promoter Habila Sawadogo, beyond football, which is a u

nifying factor, this tournament is intended to be a springboard for the development of the city of Gourcy.

It is in this dynamic that the organizers laid the first stone for the renovation of the city’s only roundabout, located near the Gourcy market.

Known for his love for the sport king, the high commissioner of the province of Zondoma, Aboubacar Sidiki Nabé, president of the event, praised this initiative of young people, while indicating his availability to accompany them in their activities.

An appointment has been made for the 11th edition, which will be coupled, according to the organizers, with the inauguration of the roundabout, work on which has just been launched.

Source: Burkina Information Agency