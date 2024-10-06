Zondoma: Morinho FC Winner of the 2nd Edition of the Peace and Social Cohesion Cup



As part of the implementation of the Sahel Community Recovery and Stabilization Project (PCRSS-Burkina), the Association Monde Rural (AMR) initiated the “Peace and Social Cohesion Cup”, the apotheosis of which took place on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at the Place de la Nation in Gourcy. The final pitted Morinho FC against Juventus FC, a match that Morinho FC dominated with a resounding score of 3 goals to zero.

One of the major objectives of the PCRSS is to promote social cohesion, particularly between host populations and those displaced following the security crisis in Burkina Faso.

It is with this in mind that the Peace and Social Cohesion Cup was initiated by the AMR, the project’s facilitating partner in the North and Sahel regions.

In the town of Gourcy, the final of the tournament, which was played on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, saw the victory of Morinho FC, who beat Juventus FC 3-0.

At the kick-off given by the prefect, president of the special delegation (PDS) of Gourcy, Bosso Kaba Toé Téré, t

he two teams threw themselves wholeheartedly into the game.

But very quickly, Morinho FC showed its ambitions by opening the scoring in the 10th minute of play.

Two more goals would definitively seal the fate of Juventus, who saw their hopes evaporate.

Morinho FC thus won the 2nd edition, which comes with a prize of 100,000 francs, a trophy, a set of jerseys and a ball.

Juventus, who came in second, will have to settle for 75,000 francs, a set of jerseys and a ball.

Speaking on behalf of the AMR, Abdoulaye Savadogo paid tribute to the organizing committee, the young people, but also to the PCRSS, which made it possible to create this framework for meeting and communion for the benefit of the youth and the entire population of Gourcy.

“I invite you to make this competition a springboard to strengthen your bonds of friendship and fraternity,” said the PDS, who also expressed satisfaction with the mobilization around the activity.

Under the theme: “Young people, commit yourself to peace through sport”, th

e Peace and Social Cohesion Cup is being held in 15 municipalities in the North and Sahel regions, among those most affected by insecurity in our country.

The official launch of the tournament took place on September 22, 2024, with 8 teams registered.

As a reminder, the PCRSS-Burkina is an initiative of the Burkinabe State, with the financial support of the World Bank, aimed at supporting populations living in areas with high security challenges, in particular internally displaced persons and vulnerable host populations.

Source: Burkina Information Agency