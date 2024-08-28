Zed Ay Kay taps Epixode for lead single ‘Social Media’ off forthcoming EP



Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Zed Ay Kay takes the music world by storm once again with his new single, ‘Social Media’.

This track is more than just music; it’s a powerful narrative about the transformative influence of digital platforms on our lives.

‘Social Media’ delves into the heart of digital interaction, showcasing how these platforms can turn emotional struggles into moments of joy.

Inspired by a hyperreal story, Zed Ay Kay highlights the positives of social media, emphasizing its ability to connect people and provide emotional support.

‘In this digital age, it’s essential to recognize how social media can bridge the gap between technology, emotions and reality. ‘Social Media’ is a testament to the positive impact these platforms can have on our lives. It’s about celebrating the connections we make and the support we find online,’ Zed Ay Kay shares.

Featuring the versatile artist, Epixode and produced by the legendary, Zapp Mallet, ‘Social Media’ is a vibrant blend of Afrobeats, Highlife and live in

strumentation.

This collaboration came naturally for Zed Ay Kay, who values building solid relationships with fellow artists.

‘Epixode is someone I have known for a long time. Our spiritual connection made the creative process smooth. Our differing styles created a captivating contrast that makes this track truly unique,’ he explains.

Zed Ay Kay’s commitment to musical innovation is evident in this single, which incorporates live guitars and traditional highlife elements blended seamlessly with modern Afrobeats percussion.

‘We have always pushed the agenda to incorporate live instruments; this project has a smooth blend of Afrobeats percussion and a wide array of other original elements of Highlife,’ he adds.

‘Social Media’ is the lead single from Zed Ay Kay’s forthcoming 3-track EP, showcasing his evolution as an artist.

This project allowed him to experiment with diverse African sounds, setting the stage for an upcoming album that will define the next chapter of his musical journey.

With its infectio

us rhythm, poignant lyrics and a blend of contemporary and traditional sounds, ‘Social Media’ promises to be yet another timeless classic.

About Zed Ay Kay

Zed Ay Kay is a prominent Ghanaian rapper known for his unique style and ability to blend various musical genres. With a career spanning over a decade, he has consistently delivered conscious and thought-provoking songs that resonate with audiences worldwide.

His dedication to authentic storytelling and musical innovation makes him a standout artist in the African music scene.

‘Social Media’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here: https://onerpm.link/socialmediaZedAyKayftEpixode

Source: Ghana Web