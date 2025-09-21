

Abuja: President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu on her 65th birthday, calling her his confidant, counsellor, and unwavering anchor through decades of political and personal trials.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, in a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, the President praised the First Lady as not just a spouse, but a partner whose quiet sacrifices have shaped their family and impacted the nation. “Oluremi, as you celebrate your 65th birthday today, I honour not only the love of my life, but also a woman whose quiet strength and enduring grace have been my steadying anchor,” Tinubu expressed.

The President further highlighted the pivotal role Oluremi has played throughout their journey, stating, “Through every season, from the long years of struggle and political exile, to leadership responsibilities, you have stood firmly by my side with dignity, patience, and devotion that words can scarcely express.” He described her as more than a wife, but as a confidant and a steady flame illumi

nating his path.

Tinubu emphasized the example she sets for their children and grandchildren, and the strength she represents for the nation. “In you, our children and grandchildren see the example of compassion and faith, and in you, our nation sees the true strength of womanhood; resolute yet tender, humble yet unshakably firm,” he noted.

According to him, the nation is indebted to the first lady for her silent but significant role in both family stability and national development. “Nigeria owes you more than many will ever know. In every sacrifice you made quietly, in every burden you carried without complaint, you have served this country as surely as I have, not from the podium, but from the heart of our home,” Tinubu stated.

He expressed gratitude to God for her life and acknowledged her compassion and philanthropy, which have positively impacted millions across the country. “Today, as your husband, I thank God for your life, health, and unwavering love. As your president, I salute you as the first l

ady whose warmth and empathy continue to touch millions of lives across our land,” he said.

President Tinubu concluded his tribute with a personal note of affection, “As your lifelong companion, I say that I love you more than ever, and am blessed every day by your presence. Your love is a treasure I hold dear.” He prayed that the years ahead would be filled with joy, peace, and fulfilment for the first lady.