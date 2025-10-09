Rotterdam, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, celebrations are commencing worldwide for the second annual Youth Climate Adaptation Action Day (12th October), an initiative launched by the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA). From GCA’s Floating Office in Rotterdam to communities across more than 100 countries, young people will come together to consult on their nations’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs)—ensuring youth voices influence the frontlines of climate policy.

Launched in 2024, the Youth Climate Adaptation Action Day has quickly become the largest recurring global event dedicated to youth and climate resilience. Each year, it showcases and supports the critical role young people play in driving both local action and international policy responses to the escalating impacts of climate change.

Youth Consultations on NDCs and NAPs

This year, GCA is calling on youth-led organizations, student groups, and grassroots movements to hold consultations around the theme: “NDCs, NAPs, Youth, and Adaptation.” These dialogues will highlight the unique contributions of young people in building resilient economies and advancing national climate commitments.

To support this global mobilization, GCA has developed a Guide to Organizing Youth Consultations on NDCs and NAPs helping participants structure discussions and channel their recommendations into concrete policy proposals.

Global Launch Event

The 2025 Action Day will be launched with a Global Virtual Consultation on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) and Youth. connecting youth leaders, policymakers, and partners from over 50 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. This worldwide dialogue will strengthen youth-driven recommendations and foster cross-regional collaboration on adaptation priorities.

Strengthening the African Youth Adaptation Network

This year also marks the expansion of the Youth Adaptation Network (YAN) across Africa. Originally launched in 2020 as part of the Global Youth Call to Action on Adaptation, YAN now unites thousands of young leaders advancing climate adaptation at local and national levels.

In 2025 alone, YAN grew by 20,000 members through an open call for In-Country Focal Points. From more than 460 applicants, youth representatives from 46 African countries were chosen through a public vote. Together, they are strengthening pan-African ties, sharing good practices, and translating knowledge into action on the ground.

Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen, President and CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation noted that “Young people are not waiting for permission to lead; they are already designing and delivering the solutions communities need. This year, GCA is supporting youth-led organizations with small grants to accelerate locally driven adaptation—from climate-smart agriculture to resilient urban planning. Just as importantly, we are building the capacity of regional youth organizations to disburse these small grants themselves, creating a sustainable, scalable pipeline of youth-led projects across Africa and beyond. This is how we move from inspiration to implementation—by trusting youth leadership, resourcing it, and embedding it in national adaptation priorities.”

The Road to COP30 in Belém, Brazil

The outcomes of all youth consultations held on Action Day will be consolidated by GCA into the largest simultaneous youth consultation on adaptation policy to date. This global youth report will be presented to governments and international leaders at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, ensuring that the priorities of young people are embedded in the next phase of global climate negotiations.

To maximize impact, participating youth and partner organizations are encouraged to share their activities widely on social media and public platforms under the banner of Youth Climate Adaptation Action Day 2025. Together, their collective voices will help drive forward urgent adaptation action worldwide.

