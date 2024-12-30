Yobe’s Economic Recovery Amidst Insurgency and Environmental Challenges



YOBE: Yobe, a state in northeast Nigeria, is grappling with the impacts of the Boko Haram insurgency and environmental challenges such as desert encroachment. These issues have significantly hindered the state’s social and economic development. Despite the challenges, efforts are being made to bolster the state’s economy through various recovery programs initiated by the government.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Yobe, with an estimated population of 3.6 million, relies heavily on agriculture, with over 75 percent of its residents engaged in farming and animal rearing. The state also has a notable number of inhabitants involved in local commerce, leading to numerous village markets. Trading activities, particularly in agricultural produce and livestock, are concentrated in towns like Potiskum, Nguru, Geidam, Yusufari, Gashua, and Damaturu, attracting entrepreneurs from neighboring regions and countries such as Niger and Chad.





Potiskum, a significant cattle market, has suffered from insurgent attacks over the past decade. Despite the extensive trade, Yobe struggles to generate sufficient Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for infrastructure development. The state’s IGR in 2022 was N10.5 billion, placing it among Nigeria’s lowest-performing states in this regard. However, the IGR has shown improvement since 2018, thanks to tax reforms implemented by Governor Mai Mala Buni.





Governor Buni has initiated infrastructure projects, agricultural support, and empowerment programs aimed at job creation and poverty reduction. As part of these efforts, the government constructed four modern markets with 3,200 shops across major towns to enhance trade and boost the state’s revenue base. Additionally, significant investments have been made in agriculture to provide resources and equipment to smallholder farmers, aiming to increase productivity and encourage mechanization.





The administration also completed a cargo airport and established a sesame processing plant to promote agricultural value addition and attract investors. Yobe is recognized as a leading producer of sesame in Nigeria. The government has also allocated land to the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Agency to stimulate trade and business activities.





To address unemployment, particularly among graduates, the state partnered with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to create job opportunities. The government has been recruiting unemployed graduates and providing vocational training to promote self-employment.





Furthering its development agenda, Yobe has entered into an agreement with the Arab Bank for Economic Development (BADEA) to focus on energy, agriculture, and infrastructure development. This partnership aims to boost agricultural productivity, vocational training, and socio-economic development in the state.





Experts suggest that Yobe needs comprehensive tax administration reforms to enhance its revenue base and sustain the progress made in economic recovery.

