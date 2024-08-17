Yatenga: Two associative structures regreen nature in Ouahigouya

The Action Peace and Development association (AP2D), in collaboration with the Yam-WEKRE association, organized a reforestation day at the Listening and Dialogue Center for young people, on Saturday 17 August 2024 in Ouahigouya.

The delayed commemoration of National Tree Day (JNA), held on Saturday July 13, 2024 in Ouahigouya, in the North region, and also marking the launch of the regional reforestation campaign, continues to generate great mobilization.

The Action Peace and Development association (AP2D), in collaboration with the Yam-WEKRE association, has just responded to the authorities’ call with a day of reforestation in the city of Naaba Kango.

Men, women and children all responded to the call from the leaders of the two associations.

The president of the AP2D association, Issouf Ouédraogo, explained the spirit of the initiative.

‘This day of reforestation is in line with the call from the transitional authorities, inviting the sons and daughters of the nation to carry out civic actions. And the

strong mobilization of the population shows that the message from the authorities was well received. We invite the population of the Northern region, especially the youth, to unite around the vision of the authorities for the return of peace to Burkina Faso,’ explained Issoufou Ouédraogo.

‘We decided to join forces with the AP2D association on this day of reforestation, which is a patriotic act, which the transition authorities praise every day,’ suggested the spokesperson for the Yam association. -WEKRE, Harouna Kiémdé.

The Water and Forests assistant, Fabrice Dabiré, after reviewing the techniques for successful planting, invited the populations to take all necessary measures for the maintenance of the planted trees.

He specifies: ‘Planting is good, but maintaining is better. So, I invite everyone to take good care of these planted trees. »

On the sidelines of this reforestation day, more than 200 plants were offered to different structures in the region. The defense and security forces, as well as the

VDP, received 80 plants.

In total, 60 plants of different species were planted on the site of the Listening and Dialogue Center for young people in Ouahigouya.

Source: Burkina Information Agency