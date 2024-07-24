Yatenga: The new BBDA North agency head installed in his duties



Ouagadougou: The director general of the Burkinabè Copyright Office (BBDA), Hamed known as Patindeba Patrick Léga, officially installed Ferdinand Ouédraogo as the new head of the BBDA agency in the Northern region, on Monday July 22, 2024 in Ouahigouya.

Appointed by decision No. 2024-015/MCCAT/SG/BBDA of July 5, 2024 creating the agencies of Fada, Gaoua and Ouahigouya, Mr. Ferdinand Ouédraogo was installed in his position as head of agency of the Northern region by the CEO of the BBDA.

A mark of recognition to him and a mission that the new leader intends to accomplish with great self-sacrifice.

For the new BBDA North agency head, Ferdinand Ouédraogo, ‘I thank the entire BBDA hierarchy for the trust placed in my modest person. I am aware of your expectations and I am committed to giving the best of myself to meet the challenges. For the success of my mission, I hope for frank collaboration with all the cultural actors in the region.’

‘It is essential that the BBDA is present throughout the national territ

ory. We are committed to implementing effective strategies to increase revenues,’ he said.

Parents, friends, collaborators and cultural actors from the region came to show their solidarity with the new head of the BBDA North regional agency.

The general director of the BBDA, Hamed dit Patindeba Patrick Léga, first recognized the greatness of the works produced by artists from the Northern region.

He reminded the new agency head that he is now the BBDA soldier in the region. He also reassured the entire availability of the BBDA hierarchy to support him in his noble mission.

The BBDA is a collective management organization responsible for managing rights and works to this end to offer better remuneration to artists and their auxiliaries.

It should be noted that since March 7, 2023, Ferdinand Ouédraogo was until then the representative of the BBDA in Ouahigouya.

Source: Burkina Information Agency