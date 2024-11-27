

Abuja: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, following his voluntary presentation at the agency’s office. Bello is currently under prosecution by the EFCC for alleged fraudulent activities during his tenure as governor of the north-central state.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, EFCC Spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed that Bello arrived at the EFCC’s Abuja office at approximately 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his legal team. Oyewale stated that the former governor, who had been declared wanted by the commission, is now in custody and undergoing interrogation by EFCC investigators.

Bello’s legal troubles stem from accusations of financial misconduct during his time in office. The EFCC has indicated plans to arraign him in court following the completion of the investigation and necessary legal processes. The situation marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to address corruption and financial crimes

in Nigeria.