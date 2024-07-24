Yagha: 18 people in the Provincial Council of the Elderly (CPPA)



Ouagadougou: The high commissioner of the Yagha province set up on Friday July 19, 2024 in the conference room of the DREP of Dori, the Provincial Council for the Elderly (CPPA) of the province composed of 18 people, it was noted.

It is in the conference room of the DREP of Dori that Moussa Sawadogo known as Eric president of the special delegation (PDS) of Sebba set up the Provincial Council of the Elderly (CPPA) of Yagha. He represented at this ceremony the high commissioner of the province, Adama Koussoubé on mission.

More than a hundred people from the six municipalities of the province took part in the meeting. The PDS welcomed all the participants who came to take part in the establishment of this council. He set the context and explained the usefulness of advice for older people.

To this end, a reading of the statutes and internal regulations of the national council for the elderly (CNPA-BF) was made. This statute and internal regulations are also valid for the provincial council.

Eighteen people f

orm this council. Unanimously, a consensus was found. The Yagha province has six communes. The participants from each municipality designated three people for this purpose. It is these eighteen designated people who now form the provincial council of elderly people of the Yagha province.

It is with the agreement of others that these designated people withdrew to set up this council. At this level also, it was by consensus that Ousmane Naba from the commune of Boundoré was appointed president. The other members each found a position and it happened without incident.

After the interview with the designated people, the new office was presented to the other participants. At the same time, Ousmane Naba thanked all the participants and said he was at the service of everyone without exception.

He promised to defend the cause of the elderly in Yagha province wherever their needs may be. He also reassured the authorities on site to count on the council to support them in resolving the problems of the province. The

Source: Burkina Info

rmation Agency