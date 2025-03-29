

Abuja: The Chairperson of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) FCT Women Commission, Mrs. Sandra Ogbonna, has encouraged women to take proactive measures towards leadership roles, advocating for active pursuit rather than passive expectation of opportunities.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ogbonna’s call to action was delivered at the International Women’s Day 2025 celebration in Abuja, themed ‘Accelerate Action Towards Occupying Positions of Authority’. She emphasized the necessity for women to actively seek leadership positions, highlighting the enduring gender gap in leadership roles despite women’s significant contributions.





Ogbonna urged women to equip themselves with necessary knowledge, support each other, challenge existing barriers, and advocate for policy reforms that foster inclusivity. She stressed the importance of overcoming self-imposed limitations and urged women to engage actively in governance and political spheres.





Chika Ukachukwu, the Secretary of the Commission, emphasized the role of resilience and leadership in advancing women’s empowerment. She highlighted the importance of acknowledging women’s achievements and encouraged continuous efforts towards gender equality.





Grace Ike, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT council, underlined the necessity for intentional support among women, cautioning against mere lip service in achieving gender parity. She shared personal experiences of support and the importance of merit-based backing for female candidates.





Ike criticized those who refrain from supporting other women due to personal interests and called for a shift from performative activism to tangible action. She proposed initiatives such as legislative advocacy, gender-sensitive laws, and mentoring to foster progress.





In her address, Ike stressed the importance of grassroots economic empowerment and highlighted small-scale financial support as a means of effecting real change. She warned against hypocrisy within the women’s movement and advocated for a concise rallying call such as ‘She for She’.





Comrade Paul Audu, FCT Chairman of the TUC Commission, echoed the call for urgent action to dismantle barriers preventing women’s leadership. He celebrated women’s contributions to national development while acknowledging the persistent male dominance in leadership roles.





Audu emphasized that empowering women is crucial not only for fairness but also for societal progress. He called for intentional efforts to challenge the status quo and affirmed the union’s commitment to being a driving force for gender equality, urging for women’s voices to be heard at the highest levels.

