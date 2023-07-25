Women group hails military wive’s empowerment of youth, women

Women Economic and Security Protection Group, an NGO, has commended the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) for empowering women and youths in barracks to be self-reliant.

The President of the group, Mrs Fatima Bello, in a statement on Tuesday, also commended the new DEPOWA President, Mrs Oghogho Musa for sustaining the empowerment programmes of the association.

Bello said the recent graduation of some youths trained on various vocational trades, and presentation of food items to about 60 widows, will boost the morale of troops engaged in operations across the country.

She said the skill acquisition programme sponsored by DEPOWA in Abuja, featured training in cosmetology, make-up, and gele tying, as well as production of cosmetics and detergent, among others.

Bello added that this would reassure troops in the frontline to sacrifice more for peace to reign in the country, as the skills acquired by the beneficiaries would enable them create a better future for themselves and their families.

She appreciated the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa for supporting DEPOWA, saying it was an indication of his continuous cordial relationship with troops as seen during his time in the North-East.

“This is a clear message from DEPOWA and the CDS to troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria that their sacrifices were well appreciated.

“It is also a message that widows and family members of departed personnel of the AFN will not be abandoned.

“We however continue to pray that our troops making sacrifices for peace and stability will return home safely after their stay in the battlefield,” she said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria