

Cameroon News Agency has shed lights on the the tragic passing away of the two Cameroonians in Melim. Kumbo, North West region.

Read More : Kumbo: Family demands justice in the death of Hans and Moctaru – Cameroon News Agency

Our investigations led us to seevral witnesses who saw how the incident happened and decided to narrate so that the vcitims’ families could have justice.

In this series, we will write down what they said without altering the words. We got several voice notes and can indepedently confirm that these witnesses were present druing the explosion.

CNA quized, ‘So was Hans forced?’

Yes he was forced. He never removed it on his own will. He was forced

CNA ‘When it happened like that what did the military do?’

I don’t know. We left the scene when the second one that Hans saw had not exploded. I saw the other one. He saw the one in the middle road that exploded. We saw the one besides the road.

Conversation between wtiness and CNA interviewer.

I learned some mothers in your quarter went t

o the camp to denounce what the military did.

Yes mothers from my quarter went to the camp. I was in the house.

So they abandoned the corpse there? The never cared. So they abandoned him there with Ba Oum.

Source: Cameroon News Agency