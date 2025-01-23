Wike’s Projects Beaming Light of Hope on Rural Communities – Etsu Kwali



Abuja: Mr Luka Nizassan, Etsu of Kwali, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has stated that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s rural road projects are beaming a light of hope on rural communities. Nizassan made these remarks while responding to the newly inaugurated 11-kilometre Yangoji – Sukuku – Ebbo Road in the area council, executed by the Wike-led FCT Administration.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Nizassan emphasized the significance of the road project in enhancing the lives of rural communities, which contribute 30 per cent of food production to the Kwali Area Council. He described the project as the most impactful undertaken by the Wike-led FCT Administration, aimed at transforming rural communities. The construction of the road has renewed the hope and trust of his people in President Bola Tinubu-led federal government and its commitment to good governance.





Nizassan noted that the road project would boost agricultural production by improving the movement of farm machinery and reducing transportation costs of agricultural inputs. This development makes the communities more accessible for businesses and the evacuation of agricultural products to larger markets, thereby increasing their economic value. The project is expected to positively impact food security and contribute to poverty reduction.





The traditional ruler also highlighted the improvement in security as an immediate benefit of the road. Previously, the communities faced challenges such as kidnappings, but the new road now enables security agencies to patrol and respond to distress calls more effectively, thereby reducing criminal activities in the area.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike initiated the inauguration of completed road projects in rural communities across the six area councils of the territory. This began with a five-kilometre road in Abaji Area Council. While inaugurating the 11-kilometre Yangoji-Sukuku-Ebo Road, Wike stated that the project aligns with Tinubu’s commitment to developing rural communities.

