Wike reiterates commitment to take development to rural areas

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has reiterated the FCT Administration’s commitment to take development to rural areas.

Wike stated this on Friday, while inspecting ongoing construction of 11-kilometre Yangoji-Sukuku Ebo-Road and Kwali Unity Bank Road in Kwali Area Council of the territory.

He said: ‘I feel delighted that we are taking development to rural areas.

‘For me, it is very important to ensure that while actualising the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Bola Tinub, rural communities also benefit from dividends of democracy.

‘The rural areas are part of the FCT and should enjoy good governance.’

The minister pointed out that development should not be concentrated in the capital city.

This, according to him, will significantly mitigate rural urban migration being experienced in the FCT.

‘You need to give rural dwellers infrastructure to be able to develop their communities.

‘Providing infrastructure, particularly roads, is key to the development of communit

ies so that they can feel the impact of governance,’ he added.

He urged the contractor, Gilmor Engineering Ltd, to speed up the work to meet the agreed delivery dateline.

Wike also called on council chairman to monitor the execution of the project and not rely on reports by civil servants.

He assured that the FCT Administration would do all that needed to be done to ensure the completion of the projects.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria