

Abuja: The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyeson Wike, has issued a directive for the newly appointed members of the Interim Management Committee of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Golf Club to begin their duties without delay. This announcement was made by Mr. Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant to the minister on Public Communications and Social Media, through a statement released in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the committee is led by Dr. Peter Deshi as chairperson and Yomi Oyelola as secretary. The committee also includes members Otunba Elegbeleye, Nanwor Mamven, Mrs. Ekanem Ekwueme, Arabi Bello, Lawan Aboki, Okey Nnaedozie, Fred Otobo, and Julius Fadairo. The committee will operate under the oversight of the club’s Board of Trustees, which is headed by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal.

The minister emphasized the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s dedication to restoring order and efficiency to the club, which has recently fac

ed internal challenges. He also reaffirmed that the club is owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.