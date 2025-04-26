

Abuja: The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of members to the Interim Management Board of the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. This announcement was made through a statement by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant for Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Wike had previously inaugurated a newly constituted Board of Trustees for the club on April 4, following ongoing issues affecting its operations. The board, led by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal, was tasked with elevating the club’s status, conducting a transparent Executive Committee election, amending the club’s constitution, and ensuring proper registration.





The Executive Committee elections, originally scheduled for today, were unexpectedly canceled due to the appointment of the interim management board. Olayinka stated that the newly appointed interim management board members are to begin their duties immediately. Dr. Peter Deshi has been appointed to lead the board, with Barr. Yomi Oyelola serving as the secretary. Other board members include Otunba Gbengba Elegbeleye, Arc. Nanwor Mamven, Mrs. Ekanem Ekwueme, Arc. Arabi Bello, Lawan Aboki, Okey Nnaedozie, Fred Otobo, and Julius Fadairo.





Mr. Wike extended his congratulations to the appointees and encouraged them to diligently work towards repositioning the IBB Golf Club in Abuja.

