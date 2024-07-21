Why workers should live close to workplaces – Lecturer



Dr John Okesoto, Chief Lecturer, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), says there is a correlation between the distance to a worker’s workplace and his productivity.

The chief lecturer called on governments to provide affordable staff quarters near offices to enable workers to access their workplaces with ease and be more productive.

Okesoto made the suggestion while delivering Yabatech’s 15th Inaugural Lecture Series for 2024, on Thursday.

The lecture had the title: ‘The Poor, the Pot and the Bed’.

He said: ‘The poor represents the low-working income group in both public and private sectors: those in a low-paid occupation such as househelps, unskilled labourers and artisans,’ he said.

According to him, ‘the pot’ is the workplace of the individual who provides income for the household from where family members draw their expenses for housing, food, health, investments, transportation and education.

‘Pot is usually found in the kitchen not too far from the bedr

oom,’ he said.

Okesoto described ‘the bed’ as representing housing.

‘Housing is a basic need of man and a place of abode.

‘The pots of poor workers are far from their beds due to their poor incomes which directly impact their choices of location for their homes,’ he said.

He said that many poor workers lived far from their workplaces because they could not afford housing near their workplaces.

According to him, the situation impacts negativity on the gross domestic product as well as the carbon footprint of the environment.

‘It is therefore necessary that something must be done to make the working poor to live closer to where they work, to make the poor to sleep closer to where the pot is.

‘All government and non-government establishments with more than 99 staffers should be mandated to make provision for staff quarters,’ he said.

The chief lecturer also said that employers could consider providing staff quarters through public/pr

ivate partnership.

He said that living far from workplaces impacted on workers’ living standards and made them less productive as they spent more money, time and energy on commuting.

In his remarks, the Rector of Yabatech, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, said that the lecture addressed the intricate dynamics that characterised the social, economic and cultural landscape of Lagos State.

‘As an institution of learning , we are not just about academics, we are also about community and social responsibility.

‘The aim of this lecture is to deepen our understanding of the challenges and opportunities that exist within our urban landscape and to spark a renewed sense of

purpose in addressing the complex issues that affect the well-being of our fellow citizens.

‘We are presented with a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the multi-faceted nature of Lagos, to explore the interplay between wealth and poverty,’ he said.

The rector also said that the lecture presented an opportunity to examine the societal structures that

impacted the lives of Lagos inhabitants and to reflect on the ways to contribute to creating a more equitable, inclusive, and prosperous urban environment.

He thanked the chief lecturer for sharing his knowledge.

‘I am confident that the insights and perspectives shared by our esteemed speaker today will serve as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue and critical reflection,’ he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okesoto is a Member of the Nigeria Institute Town Planners.

He has written no fewer than 69 conference papers, contributed to 63 journals and edited four books.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria