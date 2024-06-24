

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it adopted e-registration to accurately determine the true number of its members nationwide.

Mr Suleiman Argungu, the National Organising Secretary of the party, stated this in Abuja.

This was during a courtesy visit by Mrs Ronke Soyombo, the National Director of the APC Professional Women Council.

‘Between 2022 and 2023, it was claimed that our party had a certain number of registered members and supporters, which we believe is not accurate compared to the election results,’ Argungu said.

He noted the outcome of the presidential election as a key example, emphasising that the party has now embraced e-registration to verify its membership numbers.

‘We want to be certain of what we have on the ground; we want to know the number of members in each ward, local government, and each of the 36 states of the Federation.’

Argungu noted that organisations like the APC Professional Women Council would always receive encouragement from the party to enhance their efforts.

e said the visit would help the National Working Committee understand the challenges the party faces at all levels.

He urged the women to mobilise for the upcoming e-registration of members.

‘You mentioned that men outnumber women during primary elections, so for the primaries, you must mobilise to achieve a significant presence to ensure victory.

‘I encourage you to mobilise a notable number of women that we can be proud of; our move to e-registration is driven by our past experiences,’ he said.

Soyombo called for greater involvement of women in the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

‘What we seek is for the party to include women in key committees for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

‘We have capable members who can serve on critical committees,’ she said, adding that the group also supports women at the grassroots.

Source: South News Agency of Nigeria