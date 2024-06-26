

Dr Mohammed Santuraki, the newly appointed Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, FUT Minna, says the council will uphold the high standards set by past leaders of the institution over the past 40 years.

Santuraki said this during the first meeting of the council members after the inauguration of the 10th governing council in FUT Minna.

‘The meeting was incredibly useful, and I am deeply impressed by the exceptional credentials and experience each member brings to our well-deserved positions.

‘The quality of discussions was remarkable, and I am confident that together we have the capacity to elevate this great university to even greater heights during our tenure.

‘I truly look forward to working with all of you, including the internal members and institutional representatives on the council that I am yet to officially meet. I eagerly look forward to meeting them too.

‘Kudos to the current management under the leadership of VC Prof Faruk Kuta and all those before them who have silently buil

t such an incredible institution over the last 40 years,

‘Beginning with the legendary tenure of our pioneer VC, Prof. J.O. Ndagi. We stand on the shoulders of these giants and their legacies. We owe it to them and all University stakeholders to uphold and enhance the high standards they have set.

‘It is my immense privilege and honour to lead this charge, and I believe we can achieve great things together,’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that President Tinubu approved the appointment of governing Councils of Tertiary Institutions May 18 and they were inaugurated July 4.

The council plays a crucial role in shaping the direction and policies of their respective institutions, influencing everything from academic standards to administrative decisions.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria