

Lagos: Mr Adeoye Oludamilola, the Managing Director of Zequence Digital, a digital agency, says weak enforcement of Intellectual Property (IP) laws and piracy are stifling Nigeria’s software industry, and discouraging innovation and investment.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Adeoye explained that software piracy and the unauthorised use of proprietary technology are widespread in the country. NAN reports that Intellectual Property (IP) laws in software refer to the legal rights that protect the creations of the mind used in software development. These rights, which include copyrights, patents, trade secrets, and trademarks, grant developers exclusive control over their software and related assets, preventing unauthorised use or reproduction.





Adeoye highlighted that many startups do not patent or protect their innovations, due to a lack of knowledge and the cumbersome legal processes involved. He noted that ‘IP registration and litigation are expensive and time-consuming, which further discourages developers from protecting their work.’ He added that the lack of awareness among developers about their IP rights contributed to the problem.





To address these challenges, Adeoye stressed the need for the formation of an IP Protection Consortium, comprising tech firms, legal experts, and regulators, to advocate for stronger IP enforcement. He also suggested collaborating with legal tech startups to create simplified platforms for fast-tracked IP registration.





The managing director further called for joint initiatives between legal bodies and tech communities to launch IP rights education campaigns. This, he said, would equip developers with the knowledge they needed to protect their innovations and grow their businesses.





Adeoye emphasised the need for the government and stakeholders to create an ecosystem for development and inclusivity by proactively engaging with regulators. According to him, this will help ensure that policies are created with the input of concerned agencies and industry experts.

