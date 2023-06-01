President Hage Geingob said the high unemployment rate, especially amongst the youth, can disrupt peace and stability, therefore Namibia is open to business by foreign investors in an effort to combat the unemployment crisis.

Geingob during a courtesy visit to State House by a delegation of 11 investors from India today, said although Namibia has political peace, the high unemployment rate especially amongst the youth is not a good thing and can disrupt the peace.

“Politically we are peaceful but unemployment, youth unemployment is not a good thing to have, it can disrupt peace. While we can boast that we are a peaceful country, we have basic problems of unemployment. We have really been suffering since I took over office from the economic downturn, severe drought and COVID-19, but now we are very optimistic and Namibia is open to do business,” he said.

At the same occasion, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the government has put in place a governance framework that supports investment accompanied by the rule of law.

“We have a youthful population and we prioritise our youth to ensure that we provide a skilled labour force to ensure productivity of labour competitiveness of companies for optimal benefit that we are hoping should be mutually shared between the investors and our country so that we can prosper together,” she noted.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency