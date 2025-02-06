Water Resources and Blue Economy Ministries Collaborate to Enhance Nigeria’s Food Production



Abuja: The Federal Ministries of Water Resources and the Marine and Blue Economy have pledged to collaborate to enhance food production in Nigeria. This partnership aims at strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural sector and ensuring sustainable food production by leveraging the country’s vast water resources.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the commitment was reaffirmed on Thursday when the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev in Abuja. Both ministers emphasized the importance of inter-ministerial partnerships in improving water resource management, marine conservation, and the sustainable development of Nigeria’s blue economy.





Utsev noted the collaboration’s importance following the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation’s emphasis on both ministries’ roles in sustaining Nigeria’s water bodies. He emphasized that sustainable water and sanitation services are vital for public health, food security, job creation, and economic growth. He outlined the strategic role of various departments within the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.





‘These departments oversee initiatives such as providing clean and reliable water supply, developing and managing irrigation systems, hydropower generation, fisheries development, and flood control. These efforts are crucial for food security and economic resilience,’ he said. Utsev expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his leadership in advancing the food security agenda. He further announced that a joint committee would be established by both ministries to develop a working document with a clear framework to guide their collaboration for the benefit of all Nigerians.





In his remarks, Oyetola revealed the untapped potential of Nigeria’s water bodies for fisheries, food security, and economic growth. He noted that fish production in Nigeria would be enhanced through stronger collaboration between the two ministries. Oyetola highlighted the ministry’s role in sustainable water management for healthy ecosystems and pollution prevention. He called for greater cooperation to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s blue economy for national development.





Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the water resources and sanitation ministry, Richard Pheelangwah, stressed the need for collaboration to optimize Nigeria’s coastal and inland waters. He noted that sustainable water resource management would improve livelihoods and foster economic development within coastal communities. The meeting was also attended by Mr Michael Oloruntola, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, along with directors and senior officials from both ministries.

