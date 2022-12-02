Water For People Expands Country Programs in East Africa to Include Tanzania

Water For People Tanzania is the first program expansion in 10 years

Denver, CO & Dodoma, Tanzania, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This fall, Water For People launched Water For People Tanzania, the first new country program in ten years and the fourth in Africa. Program expansions like this are critical for reaching the organization’s 2030 goals of bringing bring clean water and sanitation to 200 million people. These goals support U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 6 which ensures the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

“Tanzania has had comprehensive sector development plans since 2008,” says Co-CEO Samson Bekele. “The national government’s desire for accountable and effective services mean means our ability to collaborate in the districts we serve will be much more fruitful. Because Water For People plans to eventually exit countries, partnering with governments and strengthening national systems is vital for sustainable access.” Additionally, Tanzania’s proximity to the successful Water For People programs in Malawi, Rwanda and Uganda creates a unique opportunity to use shared learnings.

The opening of the Tanzania program office in Dodoma will initially support regionwide WASH planning capacity with a special focus on the Mpwapwa district. Mpwapwa, one of the seven districts of Dodoma region, has a population of 375,523. There are 57 registered Community Based Water Supply Organizations that are unable to meet all operation and maintenance costs, and of the 119 public schools, 62 don’t have water.

Historically, Mpwapwa received a sizeable share of investment for water supply and the mix of rural and urban settlements mean that a range of WASH management institutions are present in the district; however, many installed/developed water infrastructure are no longer working and access to improved water supply coverage in the rural part of the district has remained below 40%.

“Collaborating in Mpwapwa gives us a chance to understand and address sector sustainability challenges firsthand,” says Country Director Rehema Tukai, “Sustainability is critical for making sure communities have access to safe water and sanitation forever.”

