Waka Community Advocates for Men’s Health Awareness and Early Detection.



Lagos: Waka Community International Foundation and Novo Health Africa underscored the need for heightened awareness and consciousness regarding male reproductive health concerns on Saturday. This call to action was part of an event themed ‘Waka for Men’s Health- Breast, Prostate, and Testicular Cancer,’ held in Lagos.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Lorenz Mba, Founder of Waka Community International Foundation, highlighted critical concerns such as breast, prostate, and testicular cancers, as well as erectile dysfunction. Mba stressed that these health issues often go unaddressed due to men’s reluctance to speak up or lack of understanding about early detection. He pointed out that prostate cancer, a genetic disease common among men over 40, ranks as the second leading cause of cancer death among men of color.

Mba explained that while both testicular and prostate cancers affect the male reproductive system, testicular cancer is more easily identifiable through self-examination. He emphasized that

cultural issues often prevent discussions on men’s health, leading to silent suffering and preventable deaths among fathers, brothers, and friends.

In an effort to shift this narrative, Mba announced the organization of two talks by medical experts and two Wakathons in Lagos and Jos on November 16 and 23, respectively. He highlighted research indicating that staying fit and healthy, even amidst cancer battles, contributes to better outcomes. He urged individuals to break the silence surrounding preventable health issues and prioritize their well-being and that of their loved ones.

Dr. Dorothy Jeff-Nnamani, Managing Director of Novo Health Africa, stressed the significance of preventive healthcare awareness for men. She advocated for annual medical checks for men in their 40s, covering testicular, breast, and prostate cancers, as well as engaging in fitness activities for overall well-being. Jeff-Nnamani emphasized the importance of early medical checks, especially given the increasing incidence of testicula

r cancer among younger individuals.

She also called on the government to support fitness initiatives by improving infrastructure and the environment, including security, sanitation, and road lighting. Retired Rear Admiral Chris Ezekobe further reinforced the importance of early detection, particularly for prostate cancer, and encouraged annual PSA tests for men. He also highlighted the benefits of regular exercise in reducing the risk of prostate cancer and other diseases.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the Waka Community International Foundation, established three years ago in Nigeria, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting wellness and health. With over 55,000 members worldwide across 47 countries, the foundation aims to build a global community of healthier and happier individuals through walking initiatives.