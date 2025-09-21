

Abuja: Vice-President Kashim Shettima has felicitated the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday. In his birthday message, Shettima described her as a symbol of womanhood, strength, and compassion.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Shettima expressed his heartfelt wishes to the First Lady, emphasizing her invaluable contributions to the nation. “Our dear First Lady and inestimable mother of our great nation, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Happy 65th Birthday, Ma. Words cannot define what this day means to us all – from my family, staff, and indeed the entire nation. 65 may be a figure but to us, it is a reflection of countless years of brilliant motherhood,” he stated.





He further praised her for her exemplary service to nationhood, noting that her name would be inscribed in gold in the annals of Nigeria’s history and particularly in President Bola Tinubu’s administration. “You have earned it with your passion, good heart, service, sense of decorum, and strength that you have brought to bear on our nation’s development and progress,” Shettima added.





The vice-president also highlighted the First Lady’s legendary sense of unity and humanitarian efforts, particularly through her Renewed Hope Initiative, which has positively impacted millions across the nation. “Your sense of unity and upliftment of humanity is legendary. You have touched millions of lives through your Renewed Hope Initiative, which reverberates across the nation,” he remarked.





Shettima acknowledged the First Lady’s dedication to women’s empowerment, youth development, education, and support for the needy as a testament to her enduring legacy. He concluded his message by wishing her health, joy, and fulfillment in the years ahead. “As you celebrate this milestone birthday, we honour your quiet strength, resilience, and devotion to our great nation. Your partnership with President Bola Tinubu has been a beacon of hope for many. You have made a tremendous impact on the lives of Nigerians. Here’s wishing you continued good health, joy, peace, and fulfilment,” Shettima expressed.

