Violation: JAMB Suspends Law Programme in 8 Institutions



Abuja: The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will not conduct admissions for the Law programme in eight institutions following the suspension of the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme. A statement signed by the Public Communications Advisor of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, revealed that the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for the 2025/2026 academic session had suspended these programmes due to violations of regulatory procedures.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Benjamin identified the affected universities as Kwara State University in Malete, Kwara State, Bingham University in Karu, Nasarawa State, Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State, and Western Delta University in Oghara, Delta State. The list also includes Taraba State University in Jalingo, Taraba State, Arthur Jarvis University in Akpabuyo, Cross River State, Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, and Nigerian Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State.





Benjamin noted that the suspension of the Law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State, is set to last for two academic sessions, specifically the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions. As a result, JAMB will not approve any admissions for candidates seeking to enroll in the Law programme at these universities for the 2025/2026 academic session. Furthermore, the ban on registration for the Law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy will extend into the 2026/2027 academic session.

