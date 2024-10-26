Vihiga Strategizes to Increase Own-Source Revenue



Vihiga county government intends to hire more enforcement officers in a bid to boost revenue collection.

Governor Dr. Wilber Ottichilo says they need to increase the on-source revenue in order to sustainably offer optimal services to the people.

The county head said this while assenting to the Vihiga County Finance Bill (VCFB) 2024 and the Vihiga County Agricultural Sector Coordination Mechanism (VCASCM) Bill 2024.

He stated that the Finance Act has been designed to enhance revenue collection by introducing or modifying various fees, charges, licenses, rents and rates.

The devolved unit has projected an own-source revenue collection of about Sh. 257.6 million and equitable share of about Sh. 5.3 billion.

ýThe governor pointed out that the two pieces of legislation are a product of input from all the stakeholders as stipulated in the Constitution of Kenya (CoK) 2010.

He noted that the CASCOM Act aims at collaboration among various agricultural sector players for the realization of increased agricultural

productivity.

The county has partnered with Jipange One-Acre Fund, an NGO, for capacity building and the supply of certified seeds to the farmers so as to ensure good returns from the agricultural ventures.

Source: Kenya News Agency