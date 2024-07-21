Video: AU re-election: Justice Anukam lauds Tinubu, FG support



Justice Esther Anukam of the African Court on Human Rights has commended the efforts of President Bola Tinubu and Nigerian Government towards he re-election.

Anukam said that the support assistance greatly in her re-elction as a Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights for a second term of six years.

She was re-elected for the second term on Friday as a Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

According to her, the efforts of the Federal Government was displayed through the active role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Justice.

She added that the Nigerian Representative in Addis Ababa also played a role that led to her overwhelming victory in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election which was held at the 45th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of African Union on Friday, was on the side-line of the 6th Mid-Year Coordinating Meeting of the African Union holding in Accra.

Anukam was first elected as a Judge of t

he African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in 2018, among 11 other Judges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election which was held at the 45th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of African Union on Friday, was on the side-line of the 6th Mid-Year Coordinating Meeting of the African Union holding in Accra.

Video Player

00:00

00:33

Anukam was first elected as a Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in 2018, among 11 other Judges.

See also Witness’s absence stalls opening of INEC’s case

Speaking to NAN her election, Anukam said ”the African court on Human and Peoples’ Rights is established by the Ouagadougou Protocol in 1998 and was operationalized in 2006.

‘It has the mandate to integrate and apply the African Chatter on human and peoples right, including any other Human Rights instruments to which a state party is a signatory.

‘The court is established to compliment the Boundary Commission, which is the African Commission on human and peoples’ right that

has both promotional and protective mandate’.

‘Access to the court is by state parties that have rectified the protocol establishing the court as well as the African Chatter on human and people’s right.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria