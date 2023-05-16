Veecil drops single ‘Black Energy’

A Nigerian musician, Victor Ukoh, also known as Veecil, has dropped a single titled, ‘Black Energy’.

This is contained in statement issued by the artist’s publicist, Kemi Israel, on Saturday in Abuja.

Israel said that Veecil, in the song, featured talented rising Nigerian artists such as Syemca, Layzee Ella, and The Majeek.

“Black Energy” showcases Veecii’s versatility and creativity as a music producer.

“He creates a sweet fusion of Afrobeats and Soul, as he enlists these gifted artists who delivered catchy melodies and relatable lyrics on the track.

“This song serves as the lead to his first ever body or work. His passion for music emerged at an early age.

“He started with his proficiency as a drummer before transitioning to the piano, where he honed his craft and gained a deep understanding of music production.

“Veecii is no stranger to the music scene, having received numerous accolades and recognitions, including an award for his outstanding contribution to “Make Music Lagos 2021,” Israel said.

According to him, Veecil’s talent as one of the contestants in the inaugural season of “Stardom Nigeria”, was adjourned one of the best in the highly acclaimed reality TV show.

“With his exceptional talent and passion for music, Veecii is undoubtedly one to watch”.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria