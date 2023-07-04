Unmatched Youth Conference convenes at Nkurenkuru

Close to 75 young people from eight constituencies in the Kavango West Region are gathered in Nkurenkuru for a three-day Unmatched Youth Conference that kicked off on Monday.

Organised by Business Box Namibia, Erongo Marine Enterprises as well as the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, the conference is held under the theme ‘Awaken your unmatched potential,’ and is aimed at teaching and exposing the youth about world-class entrepreneurial thinking.

The initiative also serves to raise awareness on the challenges and problems faced by the youth today, contributing to a healthy young generation that has an unmatched potential to contribute to the betterment of society.

Officiating at the event, Kavango West Region Governor, Sirkka Ausiku said the conference will foster an enabling environment for the future generations and leaders of tomorrow.

She stressed that: “The unemployment rate in the Kavango West Region stands at 33 per cent, while youth unemployment stands at 46.8 per cent and this is a worrisome challenge, that should be addressed collectively, and not just by government but different stakeholders.”

Ausiku said she believes in the power of entrepreneurship to drive positive change in order to transform the region and the country.

During the conference, aspiring entrepreneurs will be assisted and encouraged to grow their ideas into impactful solutions and will be equipped with tools and skills to turn their ideas into skills.

Last month, a similar conference was held in the Kavango East Region where close to 160 young people participated in a one-week business conference programme held at the Frans Dimbare Youth Skills Training Centre in the Mukwe Constituency.

The conference served as a crucial stepping stone in the ongoing efforts to combat high youth unemployment.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency