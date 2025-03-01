

New York: UN Secretary-General Ant³nio Guterres has called for compassion, empathy, and generosity during Ramadan, urging people everywhere to embrace common humanity and work towards a more just and peaceful world. Guterres made the call in a message as Muslims around the world begin the Holy Month of Ramadan. “In this Holy Month, let us all be uplifted by these values and embrace our common humanity to build a more just and peaceful world for all,” he said.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the UN chief also extended a special message of support to those experiencing hardship, displacement, and violence. “I stand with all those who are suffering. From Gaza and the wider region, to Sudan, the Sahel and beyond,” he said, joining those observing Ramadan in calling for peace and mutual respect.





The first day of fasting for the Holy Month in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, will be Saturday, March 1, or Sunday, March 2, depending on the sighting of the new moon, according to media reports. Other countries, especially in the western hemisphere, could see the Ramadan moon before Mecca due to alignments in the night sky. Ramadan is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, which begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.





As part of his annual Ramadan solidarity visit, Guterres will travel to Bangladesh from March 13 to March 16, where he will meet Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, one of the world’s largest refugee settlements, his Spokesperson St©phane Dujarric announced at the regular news briefing at the UN Headquarters. Guterres will also take part in an Iftar meal with refugees and members of the Bangladeshi host community, recognising the generosity of Bangladesh in sheltering nearly one million Rohingya who fled persecution and violence in Myanmar.





During his visit, he will also visit the capital, Dhaka, where he will meet Chief Adviser in the interim government, Prof. Muhammed Yunus, as well as young representatives from civil society. The secretary-general has made solidarity visits an annual tradition, beginning during his decade-long tenure as UN High Commissioner for Refugees, when he regularly observed Ramadan alongside displaced and marginalised communities.





“Every Ramadan, I undertake a solidarity visit and fast with a Muslim community around the globe. These missions remind the world of the true face of Islam. Ramadan embodies the values of compassion, empathy, and generosity. It is an opportunity to reconnect with family and community. And I always come away even more inspired by the remarkable sense of peace that fills this season,” he said.

