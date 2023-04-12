UK don shares insights on strategic leadership during global volatile periods

In spite of the plethora of challenges in the world at present, African and global leaders have been assured of a myriad of opportunities for those who are well prepared and equipped to face such challenges.

One of the resource persons at a forthcoming virtual programme organised by TEXEM UK on such challenges, Prof. Roger Delves, gave the assurance while answering questions on the programme coming up on April 15 to May 6 on TEXEM’s website (www.texem.co.uk).

The programme’s theme is Strategic Leadership For Enduring Impact During Volatile Periods.

Delves said the programme would help challenge assumptions, offer fresh insights and inspire leaders to aspire to do more with less.

He added that it would inspire their teams to develop innovative solutions and achieve sustainable competitive advantage.

“Executives should participate in the TEXEM forthcoming programme because it will be an excellent opportunity to network and learn how to unlock scarce value in these turbulent times.

“The TEXEM methodology is another reason that participants should attend as this assures quality, and this programme will help leaders and their organisations shore up their core competence and capabilities to thrive,” he said.

Delves said the programme would help executives see better and understand their approaches to addressing their contemporary strategic leadership issues.

He also spoke on the programme’s outcome, which will be held virtually throughout the four-week duration.

“The results of the programme will be very positive and beneficial. We are living in a digital world, and many of the stakeholders that we engage, we do this virtually.

“Moreso, for the busy executive, it is easier for them to spend an average of one hour studying every day and three hours every weekend than to travel for four weeks.

“Furthermore, the content of this TEXEM programme is useful, pertinent and applicable,” Delves explained.

He expressed confidence that if participants applied themselves diligently to the content and with TEXEM’s engaging customer support, they would achieve results with which they would be delighted.

Delves is a professor of Leadership and Management Practice with experience that dates back over 44 years in International Advertising Management Development and Education.

Ambassador Charles Crawford, Prof. Paul Griffith and Prof. Rodria Laline are other faculties that will deliver the programme.

TEXEM UK is founded by Nigerian-born British expert Dr Alim Abubakre, and the company has trained over 4,000 leaders and executives from Africa and other parts of the world.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria