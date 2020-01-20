UK-AIS COMMERCIAL DEALS

We are announcing 27 deals worth over Pound 6.5bn from across the African markets invited to this Summit and we are aware of further UK commercial investment into Africa that will be committed at the Summit.

The diverse and fast-growing economies of Africa offer huge potential to UK business. Over Pound 36 billion worth of trade is already happening between the UK and Africa. The deals today show how we are building on that to secure a lasting commercial partnership of mutual benefit. The UK’s world-leading expertise on finance, technology, innovation, and our commitment to clean growth make the UK and Africa natural partners for prosperity.

Deals between UK companies and their African partners include:

Aggreko signed an Pound 80m contact extension for energy provision in Cote D’Ivoire

Airbus sold Pound 80m of aircraft in Egypt

Anglo-Tunisian Oil and Gas invest Pound 26m in Tunisian gas assets.

Aqua Africa win Pound 26m export contract to supply solar powered water filtration systems in Ghana.

Baker Hughes Pound 306m export and investment of deep-sea equipment and scholarships in Mozambique

BHM Pound 80.3m work on the Tema-Aflao Road Project in Ghana.

Bombardier’s Pound 3,180m construction and operation of 2 monorail lines in Cairo.

Contracta Construction UK win Pound 120.5m export contract to upgrade Kumasi teaching hospital in Ghana.

Contracta Construction UK win Pound 40m export contract to develop Kumasi airport in Ghana.

Diageo invest Pound 167m to improved sustainability of breweries in Kenya & East Africa.

Globeleq invest Pound 50m to help build of Malindi photovoltaic solar park in Kenya.

GSK invest Pound 5m in Egypt to upgrade two production lines.

Kefi Minerals invest Pound 224m in a new gold mine and to develop local infrastructure in Kenya.

Lagan Group win a Pound 185 export contract for the construction of Kampala Industrial Business Park in Uganda.

Lloyds Register invest Pound 0.76m to set up operations in Mozambique.

Low Energy Designs win an export contract to install street lighting for Oyo state in Nigeria.

Matalan invest Pound 25m to open 13 new outlets in Egypt.

Moy Park to export Pound 12m of frozen chicken to Angola.

Nexus Green export Pound 80m of solar powered water pumping systems for irrigation in Uganda.

NMS Infrastructure invest Pound 222m in the construction of 6 hospitals in CAte D’Ivoire.

Rolls Royce purchase Pound 50m of aircraft engines in Egypt.

Savannah invest Pound 315m in the acquisition and investment of ingas assets in Nigeria.

Tex ATC install 5 Airport control room towers worth Pound 2m in Nigeria.

Trilliant install Pound 5m of Smart Metering to Abuja DisCo In Nigeria.

Tullow invest Pound 1,200m in continued oil production in Kenya.

Tyllium and Ellipse win an export contract worth Pound 60m to provide 250 new beds for a general hospital in Koforidua in Ghana.

Unatrac win a Pound 1.5m export contract to supply machinery for Ugandan roads.

Source: UK and Mozambique