U.S., Nigeria partner on strengthening democracy, economy – Envoy

The U.S Government is ready to partner with Nigeria to strengthen her democracy, Mr David Greene, Charge d’Affaires ad interim for the U.S. Mission in Nigeria has said.

Greene made this known at the commemoration of the 247th Independence of America in Abuja.

He said hard work was required to preserve democratic principles and values.

“Even as the U.S. works to ensure our own nation remains true to the ideals of its founding, we seek to partner with friends and allies in strengthening their democratic institutions as well.

“In recognition of this important task, President Joe Biden hosted, on the margins of December’s African Leaders Summit, a session focused on elections.

The summit that was attended by former President Buhari and highlighted the critical moment democracy needed to be renewed and defended globally.

“As President Biden has said, elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs and the U.S. is Nigeria’s partner in making it possible to deliver,” Greene said.

Greene also reiterated the support of the U.S. government to the new administration of Bola Tinubu.

He said that the U.S. government had always supported Nigeria with many positive impacts across several sectors; agriculture, health, security, economy, information technology, and renewable energy, among others.

“We look forward to partnering with President Tinubu’s Administration to ensure that the Nigerian people’s vision for their country is realised by strengthening Nigerian institutions.

“And helping, in the words of the Nigerian National anthem, build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.

“As Biden said on the occasion of President Tinubu’s inauguration, as Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success.

“I and my whole team here and in Lagos, look forward to working with all of you towards that success,” Greene said.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Government, Amb. Samson Itegboje, Director, International Organisations Department (IOD) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the U.S. and its citizens on the occasion of their independence.

Itegboje said that the U.S. democracy had set a good precedence for several countries of the world, thanking the U.S. for its support to Nigeria during the just concluded elections.

“On behalf of the government of Nigeria, I wish to use this opportunity to appreciate in particular, the President of the United States of America, His Excellency, Joseph Biden and the Charge D’ Affaires’ David Green on the occasion of this Independence Day.

“And to emphasise that Nigeria is committed to the ideals and objectives of our shared interests and priorities to partner with the with the U.S. and continually deepen our future collaborations.

“Let me also appreciate the vision of President Joe Biden to revitalise global partnership and alliances in the African continent with a view to pursuing a shared affirmatives agenda which becomes critical for the future of the continent of Africa,” Itegboje said.

In his speech, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, said that the 10th assembly was keen of preserving Nigeria’s democracy.

Akpabio said the 10th Assembly would be an all-inclusive parliament, where the interest of all Nigerians would be preserved by exposing legislators to modern legislative practices and building the confidence of the masses in the lawmakers.

“We must expose our legislators to modern legislative practices and most especially, we must also take our time to educate the electorate.

“The Nigerian electorates should not mortgage their future, their infrastructure for monetary values.

“I think when those things are in place and the people are sure that their votes counted and they are electing people that will move the society forward and not their pockets, then, their ideologies will change,” Akpabio said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that also present at the event were Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, members of the Diplomatic Community, among others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria