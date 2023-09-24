Two truck drivers die in chain collision along TKC in Botswana

Two truck drivers on Saturday died in a chain collision involving five trucks, reportedly caused by poor visibility as a result of fire raging along the road at Bere on the Trans-Kalahari Corridor (TKC) in Botswana.

TKC Secretariat spokesperson Ankwetse Hunda on Sunday in a media statement confirmed the incident, saying that two drivers died and one was hospitalised.

He said two of the trucks that were involved in the accident were Namibian registered and the other two are Botswana registered.

“One truck unfortunately burnt to ashes and its registration and the identity of the driver is yet to be determined. According to reports from the authorities, the road crash was a result of poor visibility that was caused by fire that was raging along the road. The first two trucks collided due to poor visibility and the rest then piled on them,” Hunda said.

Furthermore, TKCS informed the public that the road has been cleared and opened for use and encouraged drivers not to take unnecessary risks when driving as it is always important to be safe and take calculated decisions in the interest of road safety.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency