Two Suspected Kidnappers Killed By Police In Southern Nigeria

LAGOS– Nigerian police killed two suspected kidnappers, in the latest crackdown on criminals, in the southern state of Delta, a police spokesperson said, yesterday.

The suspects were killed on Sunday, as they tried to escape custody, in the city of Warri, said Bright Edafe, the police spokesman in Delta, at a press conference.

A police patrol team arrested the suspects on Saturday in Warri, after three live cartridges were found in a tricycle used by the suspects, Edafe said, adding that, interrogation found they were part of a five-person kidnapping gang in the area.

On Sunday, the suspects led police to their hideout in the area, where two guns and two machetes were recovered, he said.

On their way back to the police station, the two suspects jumped out of the moving police vehicle, in an attempt to escape and were seriously injured by the police, leading to their death, while being taken to hospital.

