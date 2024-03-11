Two people die in car accident



ONETHINDI: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region opened a case of drunk driving against a 36-year-old Toyota Hilux driver after he reportedly hit a Toyota Corolla, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The deceased are the 43-year-old driver of the Corolla and an unknown female, who was a passenger in the same vehicle.

According to the region’s crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Monday, the accident occurred pon Sunday around 21h00 between the Onethindi and Onandjokwe State Hospital road in Oshikoto’s Oniipa Constituency.

The driver of the Toyota Hilux pickup was not injured and was arrested for alleged drunk driving, and is currently admitted at Onandjokwe State Hospital for observation under police guard.

‘It is alleged that the driver of the white Toyota Corolla which was travelling from Onethindi towards Onandjokwe State Hospital’s direction was trying to make a U-turn while the white Toyota Hilux, which was travelling from Onandjokwe towards On

ethindi, was close,’ reported Ekandjo.

He added that in the process the pickup hit the sedan on the left side, resulting in the death of the Toyota Corolla driver and the passenger on the spot. The incident also caused injuries to other passengers from both vehicles.

The deceased’s remains were transported to the Onandjokwe State Hospital mortuary for post-mortem purposes and investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency