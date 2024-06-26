

Residents of Nkor, Bamali village in Ngoketundjia DIvision, Northwest Cameroon, are reeling after a violent incident on Sunday left two civilians dead and several persons injured.

According to local reports, Cameroonian military forces entered the village and opened fire, resulting in casualties. A resident, who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons, stated that his mother was shot in during the incident but is currently receiving medical attention and responding to treatment.

‘This is what is going on every day in our area,’ the resident lamented, highlighting a sense of growing despair and helplessness within the community. ‘Everyone is mute about it.’

The Anglophone Crisis in Cameroon, a conflict between the government and English-speaking separatists seeking independence, has plagued the Northwest and Southwest regions for several years. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing violence that continues to impact civilians.

While unconfirmed by independent sources due to security

concerns, the resident’s story sheds light on the human cost of the conflict. ‘This is a call for concern,’ the resident emphasized.

CNA has however seen pictures of the victims.

Human rights groups have long called for a peaceful resolution to the Anglophone Crisis and an independent investigation into abuses by all parties involved.

